'I don't do rough music, I do clean music' - Spyro declares

Nigerian singer Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, has said that he has refused to compromise his music in an industry known to promote explicit content and questionable values.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beat, Spyro declared that his mission is to make clean music and be known for it.

He said, “I’ll like people to perceive my contribution as clean. I’ll like to be that guy that came and advocated for clean music, clean visuals, clean everything.”

The 'Who's Your Guy?' singer also advised young artists that they can be successful in the music industry without compromising their values.

He said, “The reason a lot of people compromise is because they feel like if you don’t do it that way, you won’t make money.

"But I am a proof. Look at me, I’m doing it and making it. And you know, I don’t do rough music. I do clean music, and I’m doing great in the industry.

"So, do not compromise. They that know their God shall be strong and do exploits. The problem is not the music; the problem is knowing your God."

Spyro has always been vocal about his Christian faith. At the 77th Headies Awards, he made a bold statement about his faith in front of the biggest names in the music industry when he arrived with a Bible in hand.

Revealing his reason for his rather unusual ‘fashion’ accessory at an award show, Spyro said, “We are not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and that is why I’m here with my Bible and I am always wearing my Jesus boy cap and pendant. It is just to let the world know that Jesus is the way. No Jesus, no life.”

The singer, however, added, “I don’t show up everywhere with my Bible. However, I don’t have to carry this Bible; I’m a walking Bible, too. I just decided to have my Bible as part of my accessory tonight.”

Although Spyro didn't win anything at the Headies, the singer had earlier celebrated a personal big win when he took to Instagram to show off his newly acquired home. This serves as a testament to how he’s making it in the industry without compromising his values.