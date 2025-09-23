Divorce on hold? Cardi B says Offset eyeing her property

When Cardi B confirmed that she was indeed pregnant for her boyfriend, Steffon Diggs, it generated uproar, as she’s still married to rapper Offset.

But in true Cardi B fashion, she’s unbothered about the situation and brazenly explains why she refuses to be held hostage in a “marriage."

The rapper hopped on Twitter Spaces to clear the air after fans kept pointing out that she’s still married to Offset, despite moving on with Stefon Diggs.

"Yes, I'm having a baby with somebody else, yes, that's life…It happens, and let me tell you something. I did things the correct way the first time; I fell in love, I got two rings on my finger, and I lasted seven years that I didn't need to last with someone in."

Cardi made it clear that the marriage has long been over in every sense but legally, accusing Offset of dragging out the divorce process for financial gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So stop saying, 'But you're still married’, no, I'm legally separated. The only reason I'm still married is that he wants me to pay his taxes even though I pay for mine. He wants me to also give him one of my properties, and I'm fighting against that."

ALSO READ: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset again amidst fresh cheating allegations

Cardi B, who filed for divorce in 2024, made it abundantly clear that she was not willing to put her life on hold over the lingering proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn't about love or anything like that. So, I'm not going to stop living my life because I'm still married on a contract. After all, someone wants to hold me hostage if I don't give them a million dollars to get out of it."

The Bronx-born star also revealed the toll their troubled marriage took on her well-being during the marriage.

Cardi B and Offset

“It’s more than just cheating,” she said. “That’s the thing that y’all don’t understand. Y’all don’t know half of it. Y’all don’t know most of it. It’s more than just cheating. It was a lot. I couldn’t take it no more. I had to go to a hospital because I couldn’t take it no more.”

ADVERTISEMENT