Sean “Diddy” Combs’ longtime friend Charlucci Finney has claimed that the rapper experienced a terrifying incident while in prison, narrowly escaping what could have been a fatal attack.

According to reports by the Daily Mail on October 22, 2025, Finney alleged that Diddy “woke up with a knife to his throat” while behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

“I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened,” Finney said.

According to Finney, the encounter may have been intended to send a message rather than to physically harm the music mogul.

“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed,” he added. “It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.”

Intimidation Tactic?

Finney described the incident as part of a broader pattern of intimidation Diddy may be facing since his incarceration.

It was probably a way to say: ‘Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.’ Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem.

The Metropolitan Detention Center, where Diddy is currently being held, has gained a reputation for being one of the toughest federal facilities in the United States. Inmates and advocates have long complained about overcrowding, lack of medical care, and safety concerns within the prison.

Was Diddy Right To Request A New Prison?

The 55-year-old rapper and entrepreneur began serving a four-year prison sentence earlier this month after being found guilty on prostitution related charges by the jury in his high-profile case.

Earlier reports revealed that Diddy initially requested to serve his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey, where facilities are less restrictive and inmates have access to outdoor activities and better accommodations. His lawyers also argued that Fort Dix would be a better place for him to focus on recovering from his battle with drug addiction. However, the judge rejected his request to be moved to the medium security level correctional facility.

Finney’s claims of an attack on the founder of Bad Boy Records would likely give credence to the questions over his security and welfare at the Metropolitan Detention Center.