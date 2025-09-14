Denari, Tracy evicted from the BBNaija S10 show

Two housemates, Denari and Tracy, have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 show after a very eventful week seven.

The first housemate whose eviction was announced by show host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu was Denari. Tracy followed him out of the Big Brother Naija house not too long after.

During the live show interview with Ebuka, Denari was asked about his romantic relationship with Doris, who left the show last Sunday.

Ebuka asked, “Is this really real with Doris?” Denari responded in the affirmative, saying, “of course.”

To the typical “what next” question from evicted housemates, Denari said he’s open to every and any opportunity in the entertainment industry, including Ebuka’s job as the Big Brother Naija show host.

“Everything entertainment. I’m a good actor, singer and I can do this thing you are doing too (referring to Ebuka hosting the BBNaija show),” Denari said.

Tracy, in her live show interview, was asked by Ebuka why she said she wanted to leave the house earlier in the week. She responded that “the house was mentally exhausting.”

Describing her experience in the house, she said she enjoyed herself even though the house is crazy.

For Ebuka’s weekly throwback-inspired fashion statement, he delved into politics, tracing back 48 years to draw inspiration from the outfit former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo wore during a 1977 visit to the White House to meet former US President Jimmy Carter.

