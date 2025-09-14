BBNaija S10: Ivatar accuses Mensan of touching her inappropriately

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Ivatar has leveled a rather heavy allegation against her former housemate, Mensan, saying he touched her inappropriately in the house.

Ivatar, real name Ifeyinwa Adewunmi Okafor, made the allegation during an interview with former BBNaija star Doyin David.

She claimed that Mensan touched her breasts without her consent after she had invited him to her bed for cuddles on his request.

The 37-year-old mother of one noted that despite removing his hand multiple times, he continued touching her breasts, leading her to kick him out of her bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

She recounted, “Mensan was doing a lot, which some people didn’t see it. And all I’ve been saying is that I’ve some boundaries which I wanted him to respect while our friendship journey continued, and he couldn’t do that.

“Even when he touched my backside in front of everybody, I would have shouted and made a scene, but I decided to have a private conversation with him about it.

“I put his hand on my stomach while we were in the bed because he asked to come and cuddle, and where he tried to put his hand on my breasts, I moved it down. So, when he was telling everybody, ‘You put my hand on your stomach,’ I said, ‘Yes, I did. Because when you put your hand in a place I’m not comfortable with, I moved it down. When you did it again, I kicked you out of my bed’,” she stated.

Ivatar and Mensan had an interesting relationship in the house. Both started as friends but ended up as two housemates who almost couldn’t stand each other in the weeks leading up to Ivatar’s eviction last Sunday.