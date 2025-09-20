Mocked for Trying to be Funny: 'Failed comedian' Dee One won't let critics have last laugh

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and comedian Aderombi Martin, popularly known as Dee One, has reacted to being tagged a ‘failed comedian’, revealing why he decided to embrace it so much so that his forthcoming show is tagged ‘The Failed Comedian’.

Speaking in an interview with Punch Newspaper, Dee One explained that he embraced the tag because he wanted to “change the narrative, and make it productive”, suggesting that he is using to his advantage what was intended to bring him down.

He noted that successful Nigerian business leaders, such as Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, have failed more times than they have succeeded.

He said, “The title is really a message to everyone that, regardless of what people think about you, you are the one who truly matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People have called me ‘failed comedian’ so many times. But if you look closely, even the likes of Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and other business tycoons have failed more times than they have succeeded.

“I decided to embrace that label in a unique way, change the narrative, and make it productive.

“At the end of the day, imagine the so-called ‘failed comedian’ going on to host one of the most successful shows in Africa. That would be huge. I’m looking at 50,000 people at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.”

Dee One also explained that the ‘failed comedian’ tag is the inspiration behind his controversial online persona and his daring decision to host a comedy show at Tafawa Balewa Square.

He said, “People already look down on me, so there’s no point pretending otherwise. I can air my mind freely, as long as I’m not breaking the law or insulting anyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am leveraging the way people perceive me. That’s why I can dare things others wouldn’t, like planning a show at TBS. No comedian in the world has done that.

“An ‘established’ comedian would be scared—what if people don’t show up? But for me, if people don’t come, I’ll still be talked about. And if they come, it will be historic. Either way, I win.”