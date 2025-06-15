Afrobeats singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, didn't include WizKid in his current top three Nigerian music stars when he was confronted with the question during a recent appearance on a podcast.

While excluding WizKid, D'banj named Rema, Davido and Burna Boy as his current top three music stars when he was answering questions during his appearance on the Adesope Live podcast.

D’Banj went on to praise Rema for his energy, Davido for his humility and consistency, and Burna Boy for his intentionality and stellar live performances.

He said, “Shout out to Rema. I like his energy… Then there is Davido. People should learn from the way he carries himself, like he doesn’t have a penny, yet he’s so consistent. Burna Boy is too intentional, his live shows are amazing.”

Recall that earlier this month, Rema heaped praises on D’banj at his O2 Arena concert, crediting him for contributing to the rise of Afrobeats to global prominence, especially in the United Kingdom (UK).

Rema identified D’banj as one of the first people to take the Afrobeat sound to the United Kingdom, saying he paved the way for his generation of artists.

He said, “First of all, I want to appreciate you for opening the doors. We [the new generational artists] do not do it alone.

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down. Y’all open that door.