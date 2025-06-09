‘You were one of the first to bring Afrobeats to the UK’ - Rema hails D’banj at O2 concert

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, heaped praises on veteran Afrobeat singer, D’banj at his O2 Arena concert, crediting him for contributing to the genre’s rise to global prominence, especially in the United Kingdom (UK).

Rema identified D’banj as one of the first people to take the Afrobeat sound to the United Kingdom, saying he paved the way for his generation of artistes.

D’banj’s 2012 hit song ‘Oliver Twist’ was the first Nigerian song to make it to the top 10 on the UK official chart. That achievement paved the way for other Afrobeat songs on the chart.

The ‘Calm Down’ singer made the comments on Sunday when he featured D’banj during his sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena.

Also appreciating veteran producer and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, Rema credited him and D’banj for opening the doors for Afrobeat artists in the UK, admitting that the new generation of Nigerian singers couldn't have done it without them.

Rema even went as far as saying there would be no him without D’banj as he declared that he loves the ‘Fall in Love’ singer for life.

He said, “First of all, I want to appreciate you for opening the doors. We [the new generational artists] do not do it alone.

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down. Y’all open that door.

“I appreciate you for life. I love you from the bottom of my heart. If you never existed, I would have never existed.”

The emotional moment drew cheers from the crowd, giving credence to everything Rema said.