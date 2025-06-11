D’banj calls for reconciliation between Peter and Jude Okoye

Veteran Nigerian entertainer D’banj has weighed in on the ongoing rift between Peter Okoye of P-Square and his elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, describing the saga as “very sad.”

In an interview on Adesope Live podcast, the Oliver Twist crooner reflected on the deep cracks in the once-united Okoye family and how the prolonged tension has hurt not just their relationship, but their impact.

“The saga between Peter and Jude is a very sad one. When you want to fight, you only know the beginning, you really do not know the end even if you are right or wrong," he said.

D’banj revealed that he recently flew with Peter Okoye and the two shared a heartfelt conversation. While the details were not fully disclosed, D’banj said Peter confided in him, prompting him to urge dialogue and reconciliation.

He stated, "I’m so sure that there is still a chance of reconciliation. It’s all about dialogue"

If it’s even money issue, there’s no better time because you guys own your catalogue. Some global music executives have been trying to buy my catalogue for over a decade, but I kept it because I know how big it can get when it is my time for it.

Same with P-Square’s catalogue. It’s enormous so they can always agree. They don’t have to be a group anymore but they can agree to reserve their issues. If it is money problem, let us have the agreement