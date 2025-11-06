Davido Reveals The Adeleke Next In Line To Get Married

The lavish wedding of Nicholas Ayoola Adeleke and Jessica Williams has not only lit up social media but also shifted the spotlight to one of the Adeleke family’s most stylish members; Adenike Adeleke, better known as ‘Nikos Living’.

The lifestyle vlogger and daughter of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, sparked a fresh wave of online buzz shortly after the event when her cousin, Afrobeats megastar Davido, playfully called her out in front of millions.

The traditional wedding, held at the Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, was a spectacle of Yoruba and Igbo culture, attracting celebrities, dignitaries, and high-society figures.

Davido, younger brother to the groom, was also at the center of the celebrations. But the true viral moment came hours later, not from the wedding itself, but from Nikos’s cheeky social media post.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adenike shared a short but telling message: “For Adeleke …….. marriage na water !!!”

The post humorously suggested that marriage is second nature to the Adeleke family, as common and easy as drinking water. Within minutes, the internet lit up and the post has so far raked in more than 8,200 likes as of the time of this report.

Davido quickly joined the banter, quoting his cousin’s post with a teasing, two-word response: “You’re next.”

In true Adeleke fashion, a private family exchange instantly became public entertainment.

Suitors Surge Following Davido’s Reply To Nikos

Davido’s response set off a frenzy of hopeful admirers rushing to the comment section. Thousands of fans, mostly men wasted no time volunteering themselves as potential grooms for the glamorous vlogger.

One user, @BabyBossEj2, wrote, “Are you looking for husband for her? I’m available ooo.”

Another, @only1bangerlee, declared: “Na me go marry am.”

Others joined in the fun with playful pleas. One other user @deezannee wrote: “Give me her hand in marriage”

Another @olamidefaruq114 commented: “She can manage me I don't mind.”

The comment section turned into a digital wedding market overnight, underscoring just how much attention Nikos commands in Nigeria’s social scene, and how much influence Davido’s words still carry.

Who Is Nikos Living?

Adenike Adeleke is more than just a famous surname.

Known professionally as 'Nikos Living' or 'Nikos Babii', she’s a famous vlogger, entrepreneur, and budding artist who’s built her own brand in beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. Since launching her career in 2015, she’s cultivated a loyal online following and a reputation for class and independence.

Despite her family’s public profile, Nikos has kept her private life tightly guarded.

As a public figure, she has been subjected to the usual swirl of dating rumours, but reports are often unsubstantiated.

No concrete, long-term romantic relationships with any major celebrities or public figures have been confirmed or clarified by Nikos herself in official reports.