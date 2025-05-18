VIDEO: Davido brought to tears while speaking at manager Asa Asika's wedding

Nigerian afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was the centre of attention at his manager Asa Asika's wedding ceremony with his love and outpouring of emotions.

Davido, who was on groomsmen duty at the traditional wedding held in Lagos on Saturday, was in tears at some point during the ceremony.

In one of the clips making the rounds from the wedding reception, Davido was captured delivering a speech when he broke down in tears while reflecting on how he and Asa worked hard to build their music empire from scratch.

Davido noted that he had known Asa for more than 16 years, having met him two years before he became famous. He revealed that Asa is one of the few people, besides his wife, father, and uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who can handle him.

He said, “Asa, I love you so much. I have known you for 16 years, 2 years before I blew, so we blew together. You are one of the few people who can handle me—you, my wife, my Dad, and my uncle.”

Also, Davido penned an emotional message to Asa, revealing that his wedding shattered him, but in the most beautiful way.

Furthermore, Davido noted how nothing was handed to him and Asa as they built their empire, explaining that everything they achieved was through fire, faith, and a bond that never broke. The singer added that Asa has been more than just a manager to him; he is also a brother.

He said, "Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him. Nothing was handed to us. We built this through fire, through faith, through a bond that never broke.

"We didn’t chase the spotlight. We stayed rooted. Loyal to our story, loyal to our people. We didn’t sell out — we carried the culture, even when it felt heavy. That’s why the blessings never left. Because we never left us behind.

"You’ve been more than my manager. You’ve been my shield. My sanity. My brother in every battle. When the lights were off and it got dark, you stayed. And even now, with the world at our feet — you’re still that same solid soul I started with."