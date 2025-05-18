PHOTOS: Davido performs groomsmen duty at manager Asa Asika's wedding

Nigerian afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, was on groomsmen duty this weekend at the wedding of his long-term manager, Asa Asika.

Asa married his love, Leona Adesanya, a couple of days after their engagement was announced on social media.

On Saturday, May 17th, the lovebirds held their traditional wedding in Lagos, which included Davido and the 30bg crew.

As expected, Davido was on hand to show support to his manager, who has been with him since the start of his music career.

In the presence of family and friends, Asa and Leona had a wedding rich in beauty and emotional moments, with Davido's speech at the ceremony a major highlight.

In his heartfelt speech, Davido recounted how he and Asa worked hard together to build their music empire from absolutely nothing.

Davido hailed Asa for being more than just his manager, saying he's his ‘shield’, his sanity and his brother in every battle.

He said, "Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him. Nothing was handed to us. We built this through fire, faith, and a bond that never broke.

"We didn’t chase the spotlight. We stayed rooted. Loyal to our story, loyal to our people. We didn’t sell out — we carried the culture, even when it felt heavy. That’s why the blessings never left. Because we never left us behind.