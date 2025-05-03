Davido gifts Ghanaian TikToker $5,000 for performing cover of ‘With You’

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again shown his philanthropic side by gifting Ghanaian TikToker #Ananzooficial $5,000.

The singer gave the TikToker the money after watching his emotional cover of ‘With You’, a track off his latest album, 5ive, featuring Omah Lay.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows #Ananzooficial delivering a near-perfect cover of Davido’s song with passion, capturing the essence of the original track.

Seeing the video, Davido took to the comments to offer the TikToker the generous monetary reward, writing “5K US for OLS, contact #deekay-dmw”.

ALSO READ: Davido confirms joint album and tour with Chris Brown

Davido’s fifth album, released April 18, 2025, features 17 tracks, including ‘With You’. The album has been massively successful since its release, racking up millions of streams and topping charts across multiple platforms.

This act of kindness comes only days after Davido gifted his wife Chioma a brand new G-wagon AMG G63 for her 30th birthday. The singer also gifted the car dealer $10,000 in cash.

Chioma was in tears when she was presented with the car gift at the lavish surprise birthday party the singer put together for her.

Clearly, Davido is no stranger to generosity. In November 2021, Davido raised ₦200 million through a social media campaign and added ₦50 million of his own funds, donating a total of ₦250 million to 292 orphanages across Nigeria.

He continued this tradition by donating ₦237 million to 424 orphanages in July 2023, benefiting over 13,000 children. In November 2024, he pledged another ₦300 million to support orphanages and combat drug abuse among youth.

ALSO READ: Davido speaks on how his absence shuts down the music industry