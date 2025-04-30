Davido speaks on how his absence shuts down the music industry

In a recent interview on The Ebro Show on Apple Music, Davido shared how his absence affected the music industry.

Speaking on the hiatus that follows the huge personal loss he suffered in 2022, Davido told Ebro that when he was not active, the industry shut down.

"I was seeing tweets like 'Damn, it's so quiet out here. David, please come back. Even people who didn't like me were like 'please come back, we need to diss you'," Davido shared.

Davido's hiatus that preceded the release of his record-breaking album 'Timeless' was a trying time for the musician.

Fans expressed their love for the award-winning megastar through social media support and a heartwarming concert.

Davido's second public appearance following his hiatus was his historic performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He would follow this up with the release of his Grammy-nominated album 'Timeless', which had the hit singles 'Unavailable' and 'Feel'.

Davido's interview on The Ebro Show is part of the press tour that followed the release of his fifth album '5ive'

The album, released on April 18, 2025, packs 17 tracks with guest appearances from notable global stars including Victoria Monet, Shenseea, Dadju, and Tay C.

He recently became the first artist to earn NO. 1 singles in six consecutive years on the TurnTable Top 100 after his hit single 'With You' featuring Omah Lay debuted at the summit of the chart.

Following the release of his new album, the 5-time Grammy nominee is set to embark on the '5 Alive' tour.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.