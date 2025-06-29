Daniel Ademinokan refutes Stella Damasus’ divorce revelation, citing past abuse and email proof

In a resurfaced interview from July 2023 with Teju Babyface, Damasus alleged that she discovered her marriage had ended not through a direct conversation, but via a video posted online.

Stella recounted the moment she learned about the split, saying she was bombarded with calls from friends and acquaintances who urged her to check YouTube for clarity.



“I pride myself on being a respectful person. A lot of things were said about me on YouTube because that is how I found out my marriage had ended. I didn't know that my marriage had ended,” she said.

The claims triggered a response from Ademinokan, who took to Instagram to set the record straight. Although he admitted to keeping silent since their separation, he expressed unwillingness to let "lies" take root.



"I would ignore anything, but not lies," he noted, accompanying the post with screenshots of an email Damasus allegedly sent on July 20, 2021, in which she asked for an address to forward divorce documents.

In his post, Daniel also revealed that the decision to end the marriage was not taken lightly, claiming it was made for his own well-being and that of his son. Disturbingly, he alleged that during the course of their marriage, his son had been physically harmed, to the extent that the boy once wore makeup to conceal injuries before going to school.