Cut your beard before banning dreadlocks - Daddy Showkey blasts Niger State governor

Veteran Nigerian singer Daddy Showkey has reacted to the Niger State governor's order for security operatives to arrest people with dreadlocks in Minna.

The singer, known for his knee-length dreadlocks, posted a picture of himself on Instagram on April 24, 2025, stating his intentions to visit Umar Bago's state. In his caption, he criticised the governor's directive, asking him to cut his goatee before worrying about people with dreadlocks.

Mohamed Umar DADA BE Your PROBLEM I dey to come Minna but now you have ask your security agents to cut off dreadlocks so hold your State, but make you cut your Beer Bee.

Daddy Showkey's post garnered reactions from his followers, with many slamming the governor's concern over the hairstyles.

I’m even shocked that in 2025, a governor is more concerned about a hairstyle than the unemployed hungry people in the state. If anybody needs to be arrested, it’s the governor of that state. He is clueless and has no business being a leader. Big disappointment.

I couldn’t help but think of you when I saw that guy reading out his ban on dreadlocks — seriously?! So if an artist visits his state with dreads, they risk being arrested and shaved? Talk about misplaced priorities!

what does hair have to do with insecurity?... this is laughable

This comes after Bago's statement made during a stakeholders’ security meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2025, where he instructed officials to cut off the dreadlocks of people living in Minna and impose fines.