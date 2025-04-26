Court sends Afrobeats artist Terry Apala to Ikoyi prison for Naira abuse

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sent Nigerian Afrobeat and Apala musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, popularly known as Terry Apala, to the Ikoyi Correctional Centre following a Naira abuse charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a ruling on Friday, April 25, 2025, Justice Akintayo Aluko ordered the artist's remand until May 5, 2025, when his bail application would be heard and determined.

The singer was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of naira abuse filed by the EFCC. The Commission claimed that Ejeh trampled on the currency whilst dancing during a social event at Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos Island.

Counsel to the anti-graft agency, Sulaimon Sulaiman, subsequently asked the court to read the charge to the defendant so he could take his plea.

The EFCC charge against the defendant reads: “That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January 2025 at Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with Naira currency issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by matching on it and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting Sulaiman to request a trial date and the remand of the defendant in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Centre.

But the artist's counsel, Felix Nwakbudu, informed the court of a pending bail application filed on his client's behalf.

Nwakbudu disclosed that the prosecution had been served with a copy of the bail summons on Friday morning, pleading with the court to allow him to move the application.

However, the EFCC counsel opposed the hearing of the bail application on the grounds that he would need time to study the application and make an appropriate response.

Subsequently, Justice Aluko ordered the remand of Terry Apala at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.