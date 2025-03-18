EFCC arrests Edo gov’s aide over alleged naira abuse

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Kelly Okungbowa, the suspended coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), for alleged abuse of the naira.

Okungbowa, popularly known as "Ebo Stone," was taken into custody by operatives of the EFCC’s Benin zonal office following a viral video showing him spraying and mutilating naira notes at a bar on March 9, 2025.

Confirming the arrest, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, stated, “The suspect was arrested owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar.”

He added that Okungbowa would be charged in court upon the completion of investigations. Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the EFCC for its swift action.

In a statement, Chris Nehikhare, the party’s caretaker committee publicity secretary, emphasised the need for a thorough investigation and prosecution in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act of 2007, which criminalises naira abuse.

“The swift arrest of Okungbowa sends a strong message that such criminal and irresponsible actions will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator’s position or influence,” Nehikhare stated.

Okungbowa, a former aide to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, had previously been suspended by the state government over allegations of extortion, harassment, and misconduct.

The viral footage that led to his arrest showed him spraying naira notes on two exotic dancers at a bar in Benin City.