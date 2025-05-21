Chris Brown released on £5 million bail in UK assault case

After landing in the UK ahead of his tour and getting arrested over a 2023 assault case, American singer Chris Brown has been set free on a £5 million bail.

The Grammy-winning artist was taken into custody shortly after arriving in the UK for the latest leg of his tour, on May 15, 2025.

According to Billboard, the arrest is tied to an incident that occurred during one of Brown’s previous visits to the country. Prosecutors alleged that the singer had carried out an unprovoked attack against music promoter Abraham Dias by hitting him with a tequila bottle. They also claimed that he 'fled' the UK after committing the crime back in 2023.

While details surrounding the alleged assault remain under wraps, UK authorities confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation.

He was initially refused bail on Friday, but was granted bail on Wednesday on the condition he pay $5.4 million with a further 1 million pounds due in seven days. After fulfilling the bail conditions, the singer was allowed to proceed with his tour scheduled to kick off in June; however, he is expected to surrender his passport to the authorities after each trip.

The Associated Press reported that Chris Brown's friend was also charged with causing bodily harm with intent on the same Abraham Diaw.

His next court day has been set for June 20, 2025, in between two different concert dates in Cardiff and London.