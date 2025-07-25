6 Celebrity breakups that made headlines in 2025 (so far)

From emotional Instagram announcements to podcast revelations and silent separations confirmed much later, 2025 has been a year of public reckonings in the love lives of Nigerian celebrities.

These six couples shocked fans and reshaped conversations around relationships and marriage in the limelight.

1. 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) & Annie Macaulay

Earlier this year, 2Baba officially announced on Instagram that he and wife Annie Macaulay had been separated for some time and he had filed for divorce.

Though his first post was quickly deleted with claims of a hack, he later reaffirmed the announcement via an Instagram Live event saying, “Nobody hacked my account, I said what I said.” Annie later reintroduced herself at the 2025 Headies Awards using her maiden name and cheekily declared: “Hey, single ladies!”

2. Frank Edoho & Sandra Onyenucheya

Media icon Frank Edoho, famed host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, revealed the end of his second marriage during a June 2025 appearance on the Tea With Tay podcast. He shared that despite “going above and beyond,” both his marriages ended in heartache.

Edoho reflected that perhaps marriage “isn’t for me,” labelling both partners as not his soulmates. His second wedding in 2014 produced two children and by mid-2025, the marriage had formally collapsed. He now questions his own suitability for marriage publicly.

3. Biola Adebayo & Oluseyi Akinrinde

On 3 June 2025, Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo confirmed via Instagram that she and husband Oluseyi Akinrinde had been separated since April 2024. Although they kept private for more than a year, Biola emphasised that the split was mutual and peaceful, focusing now on co-parenting their son.

She stressed maturity in handling private life and asked fans for respect and discretion.

4. Ijoba Lande & Dara

Comedian Ijoba Lande sparked intense controversy in March 2025 after publicly accusing his wife, Dara, of serial infidelity within the entertainment industry. In a viral tell‑all interview, he named fellow entertainers allegedly involved, including Baba Tee.

The allegations turned the marital break-up into one of 2025’s most talked-about scandals, though it emerged more as public airing of relationship turmoil than a legal divorce confirmation.

5. Destalker (Onaibe Desmond)

Comedian Destalker quietly confirmed his marriage had ended. During an interview, he stated simply: “I was married but not anymore,” noting that marriage isn’t always a guarantee of happiness.

He revealed it was finalized before the interview and spoke calmly on the loss of marital expectations. While not scandalous, his admission still resonated due to his public persona and the respectful tone he maintained.

6. Nkechi Blessing & Xxssive

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing and her partner Xxssive hinted at a breakup in mid-2025 after cryptic posts and unfollows on social media. Though never officially confirmed with a statement, fans noticed the absence of loved-up posts and their solo public appearances.

Their split, while quietly handled, reflects the growing trend of soft separations among celebrities.