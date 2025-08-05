Addiction affects everyone—famous or not—but some celebrities who have struggled publicly inspire millions through their recovery journeys.

Here are 12 public figures, both international and Nigerian, who faced addiction and came out on the other side with renewed purpose.

1. Eminem

At the peak of his career, Eminem was battling a prescription pill addiction that nearly took his life. After a 2007 overdose, he entered rehab and got clean in 2008. His album Recovery chronicles his fight for sobriety, and he’s been clean for over 15 years.

Eminem celebrating 16 years of sobriety

2. Macaulay Culkin

Once the adorable child star in Home Alone, Culkin faced toxic tabloid narratives suggesting substance abuse. He’s since embraced a quieter, healthier life, maintaining his passion for creativity and family.

Macaulay Culkin: Then and Now

3. Toyin Abraham

The award-winning star revealed past struggles with codeine addiction following personal crises. She has since moved past it, using her experience to grow spiritually and emotionally.

Toyin Abraham revealed that she took drugs, including codeine, after her separation from her ex-husband.

4. Timaya

The dancehall hitmaker admitted he took three molly pills daily during the COVID-19 lockdown—a habit that led to significant weight loss and emotional turmoil. He described quitting as “a hell” and a tough fight, but has since reclaimed his health and artistry.

5. Crayon

Crayon experienced a profound overdose and mental breakdown before fame—in 2023, he nearly lost everything to drug use. Today, he credits friends like Rema for intervening and saving his life physically and emotionally.

Crayon, signed to Baby Fresh's Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records. (Mavin Records/Blowtime Entertainment)

6. Korede Bello

Korede Bello shared how experimenting with marijuana exposed his addictive tendencies. Stepping back was crucial for his well-being. He now champions holistic wellness—mental, physical, and emotional—for others.

Korede Bello releases new EP 'Beauty & Bliss'

7. Solidstar

Singer Joshua Iniyezo, better known as Solidstar, openly discussed how drug use diminished his life—he lost sleep, appetite, and himself. He has since reoriented his priorities and rediscovered his art.

8. Hanks Anuku

A top Nollywood actor in the '90s turned political aide, Hanks Anuku later admitted his career decline was partly due to drug addiction and financial issues. After spiritual intervention and rehab, he restored his life and career.

9. Majek Fashek

Celebrated for Send Down the Rain, singer Majek's later years were marred by substance addiction, which derailed his musical legacy. He checked into rehab in Abuja and experienced a brief comeback before his passing in 2020.

Majek Fashek at Afropolitan Vibes

10. Lindsay Lohan

The former teen star had a turbulent public battle with addiction, including multiple stints in rehab and several run-ins with the law. In recent years, Lohan has made a quiet comeback—launching new acting projects, a podcast, and even opening a beach club. She’s now married and appears to be in a more stable place.

11. Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel's Iron man, once known as Hollywood’s comeback king, spent years in and out of jail and rehab due to drug and alcohol addiction. His remarkable turnaround began in the early 2000s—and by 2008, he became a global icon as Iron Man. Downey Jr. credits therapy, martial arts, and unwavering support from his wife for his recovery.

12. Tonto Dikeh

During a difficult chapter in her life, Tonto battled hard drug addiction. She sought rehabilitation and now uses her foundation to help others facing similar battles.