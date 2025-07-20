Ex-BBNaija housemate Anto Lecky bags political appointment in Edo State

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto Lecky, has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, on Tourism and Creative Economy.

The appointment of the 35-year-old reality TV star has been widely reported as strategic, as it comes at a pivotal moment for Edo State, with the return of the historic Benin Bronzes, the imminent opening of new museums, and the continued expansion of its vibrant entertainment industry. It signals a concerted effort to position Edo State at the forefront of Nigeria’s and the world’s tourism and creative sectors.

Anto may be more popular for emerging as a semi-finalist on the Big Brother Naija reality show, but she is a seasoned professional who has served as Head of Operations for Nigeria’s first private basketball league and a leading athleisure brand prior to the show.

The Auchi-born professional's career, since the show, has seen her engage in advocacy work across various social issues, including arts, culture, tourism, and diaspora affairs. She also hosted the DTSV travel programme “Sights of Flavours” and has collaborated with numerous domestic brands and destinations, as well as international airlines, tourism boards, and travel agencies, to promote travel and cultural exchange.

Anto also previously managed programme operations for Kunle Afolayan’s Film and Television Academy before taking on the role of Arts and Special Projects Lead at ElectHER, an organisation dedicated to increasing women’s participation in democratic governance.