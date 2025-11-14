Cardi B Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Boyfriend, Stefon Diggs 

Cardi B has a brand-new bundle of joy and a brand-new chapter to match. The rapper has officially welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy, and it’s her first with boyfriend and NFL star Stefon Diggs . She shared the news on 14 November, making it Instagram official.

This new arrival joins her growing family, alongside the three children she shares with her estranged husband, Offset: seven-year-old Kulture, four-year-old Wave, and one-year-old Blossom. This moment feels different for Cardi, more like a reset than a repeat, and she’s been very open about how much this fresh start means to her.

“Starting over is never easy…” — but Cardi is doing it anyway

In an Instagram post soundtracked by her song "Hello" from her chart-topping album "Am I the Drama?", Cardi shared a reflective message beneath a video of her strutting confidently down a pristine white hallway. She wrote about coming into a new season of her life, introducing new music, a new album, and now a new baby. For her, this chapter is all about becoming “the best version” of herself so she can give her children the life she wants for them. As she put it, this era is “Me vs. Me.”

If you thought motherhood might slow her down, Cardi is quick to prove otherwise. She’s already preparing for her Little Miss Drama tour, which kicks off in February. According to her, she’s getting her body and mind ready because nothing is going to stop her from delivering the performance of a lifetime. On her Instagram Story, the rapper also revealed the baby’s sex in the most Cardi way possible. Showing off a pastel-pink, flower-covered stroller, she joked, “I just had a boy… but I love this stroller! ”

Rumours of Cardi and Diggs’ romance began swirling in October 2024, but the pair didn’t step into the public eye until May, when they attended a New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game together during the NBA playoffs. Since then, they’ve kept their relationship relatively private but always supportive. In a September interview on CBS Mornings, Cardi described how powerful she felt working, performing, and creating while pregnant. Diggs, who is also father to nine-year-old daughter Nova, has been one of her biggest cheerleaders. “He makes me feel very confident,” she said. “Feeling safe is feeling confident… it makes you feel like you could take over the world.” She added that they’re both thriving in their respective careers and championing each other through it all.

Pregnancy wasn’t glamorous, but the payoff was worth it

Cardi has never been shy about keeping things real, and her pregnancy updates were no exception. Last month, she joked on X about being uncomfortable in every possible position, pairing it with a meme that summed up her mood perfectly. As challenging as it was, motherhood remains one of the most grounding parts of her life.

“It turned me into a real woman,” she shared in an earlier interview, explaining that raising her children gave her a deeper sense of purpose and maturity. She’s clear about who she works hardest for and what she wants them to remember: “My mum made sure I had everything I wanted.” A new baby, a new tour, a new era With a newborn in her arms, an album out in the world, and a major tour on the horizon, Cardi B is stepping into this next era with renewed energy… softer in some ways, stronger in others. She summed it up best herself: she’s healed, she’s growing, and she’s “loving the woman [she’s] become.”