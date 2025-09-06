When we had Temi, I was busy looking for money - Otedola’s emotional speech at daughter’s wedding

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola delivered an emotional speech at the wedding of his daughter, Temi Otedola, who got married to long-term partner, Mr. Eazi.

In the speech, the billionaire businessman showered encomium on his wife, Nana Otedola, for watching over the family and even enduring his bad habits.

Otedola admitted that his wife had single-handedly raised the family, revealing in particular that when they had Temi, he was still busy looking for money to support the family.

He said, “I must give credit to Nana, because when we had Temi, I was busy looking for money to look after them, and she sacrificed everything, all my bad habits to make sure they were well looked after, and spent every minute with them.”

Mr. Eazi, who invited Otedola on stage for the speech, described him as “my father, my mentor, my gee”. In return, an apparently proud Otedola also referred to Mr. Eazi as “my son”. Listen to the full speech below:

The couple hosted three weddings across three countries: one in Monaco on May 9, which coincided with Mr Eazi’s late mother’s birthday.

Two months later, the couple held a Yoruba wedding ceremony at the Otedola family home in Dubai before capping it in August with a white wedding in Iceland.

Sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies on its website, Vogue Magazine narrated how the couple met on a cold London night in January 2017 when the singer and actor arrived at the Tate Club to watch Temi’s sister, Florence (DJ Cuppy), perform behind the DJ booth, and their proposal happened five years later.