Billionaire’s Son Kiddwaya Finally Reveals ‘What He Does for a Living’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya, has finally answered the burning question fans have been asking for years: What does he do for a living?

In a recent interview on the Off the Record podcast, Kiddwaya gave a rather controversial insight into his lifestyle, describing himself as a “man of leisure” who lives life on his own terms.

“I wake up, I decide what destination I want to fly to, and get to that destination with my boys and girls. We eat, drink, party, and we do it again. I'm a man of leisure, and the outlook I have on life is 'live it to the fullest', and I'm not interested in this 9-5 stuff,” he explained.

The reality TV star stressed his refusal to conform to society’s expectations of having a “serious” profession, explaining that he no longer feels the need to justify his wealth or lifestyle.

I could come here and tell you that I do oil or trading, but I don't care; it's not my truth anymore. It was my truth before when I was trying to figure out how to tell the world what I do, but nobody's trying to hear that. So I'm telling them what they want to hear and my truth, which is that I am a rich man's son and I'm living my life having fun.

​He added that if he found a woman who shared his mindset, she would likely prefer to travel and enjoy life with him rather than live a conventional, career-driven lifestyle.

If I get a lovely girl, we'd be flying around the world, doing nothing together. If I ask her if she wants to settle down and stop all these things and just be in the office all the time, I assure you that 99% girls would rather be on the other side.

Kiddwaya Is A Proud Nepo Baby

Kiddwaya is the son of businessman Terry Waya, who, in a recent interview with a journalist, put his net worth at $2.2 billion. With interest across agriculture, industry, and global real estate, Waya is one of Nigeria's most famous socialites.

The former reality star has been vocal about enjoying the privileges of being born with a silver spoon. When asked about ​his thoughts on nepotism, he asserts that it’s a part of his reality that he doesn’t shy away from.

I have no choice but to believe in nepotism; I was brought into it. In the same way, my children would be.

Kiddwaya’s luxurious lifestyle

Kidd is known for his luxurious lifestyle, befitting the son of a billionaire, designer clothes, bags, jewelry, and constant trips around the world.

​In one of the most talked-about incidents, the former Big Brother Naija star revealed that he was robbed of around €70,000 (about ₦140 million) in cash, in addition to a Birkin bag and other valuables, while staying in his villa in Ibiza with friends.

Kiddwaya’s Foundation

Outside his flamboyant and lavish lifestyle, Kiddwaya has also made moves on the philanthropic front as the founder of the Kiddwaya Foundation.

​In June 2025, he came under criticism on social media after his foundation appealed for funds to support the victims of Yalwata terrorist attacks in Benue State. Critics knocked him for requesting public contributions when he’s often flaunting his wealth online.