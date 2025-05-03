‘Maybe about $2.2bn’ - Kiddwaya’s dad, Terry Waya, reveals net worth

Terry Waya, the flamboyant Nigerian businessman and father of reality TV star Kiddwaya, has revealed his net worth to be approximately $2.2 billion.

The Benue-born billionaire made the revelation during an interview with Romanian media personality Oana Irimia, when he was directly asked about his current net worth.

Irimia asked, “What is your net worth as of today? " Terry Waya responded, “Maybe about 2.2 billion dollars.”

Terry Waya is involved in a range of business ventures spanning agriculture, industry, and investments. He also serves as the Executive Director at GT Carbon. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Waya frequently makes headlines for his luxurious properties and high-end fashion accessories, including expensive watches.

His son, Kiddwaya, gained fame on the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020. He openly stated that he joined the show for fun rather than the prize money.

Terry Waya was once a flamboyant playboy who was the toast of society tales back in the mid-90s to early 2000s.

Terry Waya's son’s appearance on the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2020 brought him back to the limelight, where he’s been a constant ever since.

Note that Terry Waya’s time in the limelight has not only been about glitz and glamour. He’s had two convictions in England for a couple of financial crimes and has also had a run-in with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Kaduna Polytechnic graduate was born in Benue State. He moved to Kaduna at an early age and grew up there before relocating to Abuja.

He got his first break in the capital city when he consulted for the company that built the Transcorp Hilton in the early 1990s.