Paris Fashion Week is a global stage where fashion, culture, and couture meet, and this time, Nigerian actress and style icon Temi Otedola stormed the centre stage. Walking down the Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris catwalk, Temi not only stole the show with her breathtaking ensemble but also cemented her place among the up-and-coming faces of international fashion . Her presence was not just a case of fashion; it was a case of representation, imagination, and self-worth.

Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris: More Than a Runway

While typical runway showcases clothing, Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris has always been more than that. It's an emblem of celebration of women, diversity, empowerment, and inclusivity that come together every year during the glamorous backdrop of Paris Fashion Week. This year’s theme carried forward L’Oréal’s legendary tagline, “Because We’re Worth It.” On the runway, models, actresses, and ambassadors embodied the ideals of liberty, equality, and sisterhood. The atmosphere wasn’t just about showcasing luxury dresses; it was about making a bold cultural statement: beauty is for everyone, and every woman’s presence matters.

Temi was in a black Juozas Couture gown, an amazing design with 3D flower appliqués, mesh embellishments, and a tiered high tulle skirt. The dress walked a fine line between wistful romance and bold glamour.

Temi Otedola Shines in All Black at Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris Runway

Her styling amplified the drama of the look. With her hair swept into a regal braided updo, Temi’s beauty direction was both modern and timeless. And with a bold red lip that perfectly captured the Parisian spirit of effortless sophistication, she showed that success and style are a perfect match. As she walked, her gown seemed to float with her steps, its textured flowers and flowing tulle catching the stage lights. The black-on-black effect stood out against the powerful “WE’RE WORTH IT” backdrop, creating a runway moment that was equal parts fashion artistry and feminist anthem. READ MORE: Giorgio Armani’s Last Catwalk Was His Story, His Way

A Return to the L’Oréal Paris Runway

In 2024, she first stepped onto the brand's runway in a dramatic red corset dress that instantly made headlines. Her return for the 2025 iteration solidified her growing influence within the fashion world, not merely as a celebrity attendee, but as a muse who embodies L'Oréal's values of strength, diversity, and individuality. From red-hot glamour in her debut to this year’s elegant noir couture, Temi showed range and refinement, proving she can hold her own in the company of global stars.

As an actress, with films like Citation and The Man for the Job, she has proven that she isn’t just a last name but a talent with her own voice. And as a style icon, moving seamlessly from streetwear to high-end red carpets, Temi has consistently positioned herself as a fashion-forward player.



Perhaps the most powerful part of Temi’s runway moment was its backdrop: “WE’RE WORTH IT.” For decades, this slogan has been tied to L’Oréal Paris as an anthem of beauty and self-confidence. Seeing Temi walk with poise, dressed in couture, against that backdrop was more than aesthetic; it was symbolic.

Temi Otedola walking the Le Défilé runway is part of a larger story, representing a generation of young Africans who are not only participating but leading conversations in fashion, beauty, and culture. The symbolism of her walk is layered: it’s about self-worth, visibility, and rewriting the narrative of who belongs in Paris haute couture. It struck not only L'Oréal's vision of inclusivity but the greater movement of African creatives asserting their worth on world stages. READ MORE: Why Temi Otedola’s choices shouldn’t be a standard for all women