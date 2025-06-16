'You’re a very stupid girl' - Ayra Starr slammed over Benue killings

Nigerian pop star Ayra Starr has found herself at the center of online backlash over her perceived silence following the tragic killings in Benue State that reportedly claimed over 200 lives.

The controversy began after the singer posted a casual tweet during the mourning period, prompting an X user to call her out, saying, “She doesn’t read the room at all.”

"We not in the same room, babes," the singer clapped back.

The response sparked even more outrage online, with many branding the comment insensitive and many others calling her post ‘tone-deaf.’

See some reactions to Ayra’s post:

Lmfaoooo, this ain't it.This ain't it at alllll.

200+ people died in Benue, and your comeback for not reading the room is that you’re not in it? That’s so insensitive of you

Yeah, you're funny. You cooked. So far they can't get to you, it doesn't matter...This is very insensitive, but enjoy

As the backlash grew, Ayra Starr returned to X to defend herself, accusing critics of deliberately misunderstanding her and using her as a scapegoat.

There’s nothing I can do nor say to people that intentionally want to bully and misunderstand me every time , you’ve found a scapegoat abi ? Focus on issues that actually matter and leave me tf alone.

Recall that in the early hours of June 13, 2025, suspected armed herdsmen in Benue State launched coordinated attacks on Daudu and Yelewata communities in Guma Local Government Area. Homes were set ablaze with people trapped inside, and entire families were butchered, children, the elderly, massacring hundreds.