BBNaija’s Tolanibaj debunks ₦1 million debt claims, posts receipts

BBNaija star and DJ Tolanibaj has come out to clear the air on the allegations claiming that she owed colleague Bright O ₦1 million.

It all began on Snapchat when a follower told the reality TV star, “Better pay Bright the ₦.1 million you owe him,” a statement that immediately triggered Tolanibaj’s urge to set the record straight.

I hate being lied on so I will unfortunately have to publicly address this matter. This is also the reason why I had to cut all ties with Bright O, he stole and took advantage of the trust I had with him in 2023.

She posted screenshots of alleged conversations with Bright O, dating back to 2022, where she was seen asking him to pay her.

"Hi Bright, I have been informed that a sum of 1 million was paid to you in November to disburse to me, which I never received, and you never spoke about. I tried to reach you to hear from you, but no response. I must say that I'm very disappointed in you. Kindly send the money now if you want this sorted amicably,” she said to him.