BBNaija’s Tolanibaj debunks ₦1 million debt claims, posts receipts

BBNaija star and DJ Tolanibaj has come out to clear the air on the allegations claiming that she owed colleague Bright O ₦1 million.
It all began on Snapchat when a follower told the reality TV star, “Better pay Bright the ₦.1 million you owe him,” a statement that immediately triggered Tolanibaj’s urge to set the record straight.
I hate being lied on so I will unfortunately have to publicly address this matter. This is also the reason why I had to cut all ties with Bright O, he stole and took advantage of the trust I had with him in 2023.
She posted screenshots of alleged conversations with Bright O, dating back to 2022, where she was seen asking him to pay her.
"Hi Bright, I have been informed that a sum of 1 million was paid to you in November to disburse to me, which I never received, and you never spoke about. I tried to reach you to hear from you, but no response. I must say that I'm very disappointed in you. Kindly send the money now if you want this sorted amicably,” she said to him.
However, her message remained unresponded to, so she sent the same message to Bright on Instagram. But according to her, he neither responded nor refunded her money; therefore, she decided to forego the refund.