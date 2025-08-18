Here’s all you should know about her:

Full Name: Sabrina Idukpaye

Stage Name: Sabrina

Age: 32

Hometown: Edo

Occupation: Model

Marital status: Single

Number of children: 0

Social media

Instagram: sabrina_idukpaye

Snapchat : sabrina_idukpaye

Personal Backstory

This well-travelled Nigerian-Canadian is a stickler for public speaking and has hosted quite a number of TED Talks.

She attained her primary, secondary, and university education in Canada.

She got her Bachelor's degree in political science, and a minor in Italian studies and religion and, globalisation from McGill University in 2016. While there, she was the president of the International Student’s Network, and the first to implement the inclusion of initiatives and donations towards alleviating social issues.

Sabrina has made history in her family after being the first in her nuclear family to earn a Master’s degree in Politics and Communication. She bagged her degree from the London School of Economics, one of the most prestigious institutions, back in 2022.

She then returned to Nigeria for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, which she finished in 2019.

She was once a TV presenter for Spice TV, and is an influencer, as well as a model.

Journey in the House: Key moments, relationships, conflicts, and strategies

Sabrina’s bubbly personality was her strategy for winning the show and she intended to be herself.

On August 11, 2025, It was announced that Sabrina voluntarily exited the house for medical reasons. However, after her exit, she revealed that she was meant to return into the house after her checkup but was disallowed.

What People are saying

Which of the production set Sabrina up? Y’all use manipulation to kick her out?! She was not the only one that had pain? So why send her to a gyno? See im so confused abt who is making all the decisions in production!

This had better not be true. @BBNaija You guys better bring Sabrina back to continue her game, God knows the type of substandard or unscreened products that was brought in to the house that’s making almost all housemates fall sick… whatever happened should be on #bbnaija nt HMs.

Even in the toughest turns, Sabrina anchors us in hope. May God strengthen her body and spirit through this time. Our prayers are with her, health restored, faith unshaken.

