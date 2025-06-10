Ayra Starr wins BET for Best International Act [SEE FULL WINNERS LIST]

Ayra Starr led the Nigerian contingent at the 2025 BET Awards with three nominations. Other Afrobeats stars nominated for awards this year include Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi for Best New Artist.
Ayra Starr fended off competition from other global stars, including fellow labelmate and Nigerian hitmaker Rema, to win the prize for Best International Act.
This feat makes her the second Nigerian female artist, after Tems, to win the award. She joins 2Baba, D'banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Tems as Nigerians to have won the coveted prize.
The 2025 BET Awards was the 25th edition and it took place on Monday, June 9, 202,5, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
The ceremony was hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who returned as host after anchoring the show in 2011.
SEE THE FULL WINNERS LIST BELOW.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown
Best Group – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Collaboration – “Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Doechii
Video of the Year – “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist – Leon Thomas
Album of the Year – GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo
Best Actor – Denzel Washington
Best Movie – Luther: Never Too Much
YoungStars Award – Blue Ivy Carter
Sportswoman of the Year – Angel Reese (Basketball)
Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Hurts (Football)
BET Her Award – “Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker
Best International Act - Ayra Starr
Best New International Act - Ajuliacosta (Brazil)