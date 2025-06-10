Pulse logo
Ayra Starr wins BET for Best International Act [SEE FULL WINNERS LIST]

10 June 2025 at 12:27
Ayra Starr becomes the second Nigerian female to win the BET Best International Act
Ayra Starr led the Nigerian contingent at the 2025 BET Awards with three nominations. Other Afrobeats stars nominated for awards this year include Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi for Best New Artist.

Ayra Starr fended off competition from other global stars, including fellow labelmate and Nigerian hitmaker Rema, to win the prize for Best International Act.

This feat makes her the second Nigerian female artist, after Tems, to win the award. She joins 2Baba, D'banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Tems as Nigerians to have won the coveted prize.

The 2025 BET Awards was the 25th edition and it took place on Monday, June 9, 202,5, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony was hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who returned as host after anchoring the show in 2011.

SEE THE FULL WINNERS LIST BELOW.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Group – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Doechii

Video of the Year – “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year – Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist – Leon Thomas

Album of the Year – GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – “Rain Down on Me” – GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Best Actress – Cynthia Erivo

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Movie – Luther: Never Too Much

YoungStars Award – Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year – Angel Reese (Basketball)

Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Hurts (Football)

BET Her Award“Heart of a Woman” Summer Walker

Best International Act - Ayra Starr

Best New International Act - Ajuliacosta (Brazil)

