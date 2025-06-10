Ayra Starr wins BET for Best International Act [SEE FULL WINNERS LIST]

Ayra Starr led the Nigerian contingent at the 2025 BET Awards with three nominations. Other Afrobeats stars nominated for awards this year include Seyi Vibez and Shallipopi for Best New Artist.



Ayra Starr fended off competition from other global stars, including fellow labelmate and Nigerian hitmaker Rema, to win the prize for Best International Act.



This feat makes her the second Nigerian female artist, after Tems, to win the award. She joins 2Baba, D'banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Tems as Nigerians to have won the coveted prize.

The 2025 BET Awards was the 25th edition and it took place on Monday, June 9, 202,5, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



The ceremony was hosted by comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who returned as host after anchoring the show in 2011.

