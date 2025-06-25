Ayra starr opens up on starring in ‘Children of Blood and Bone’

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has opened up about the transition from singing to acting, stating that it’s a completely new experience for her.

The singer who has been cast as a lead in the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, Children of Blood and Bone, recently sat down with CBS mornings.

“My first movie ever,” she said. “I'm used to being a singer and being a diva on set, but with this one, in a movie it's not about you. You have to be on set on time."

The Mavin Records signee joins a Hollywood all-star cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and more. During the interview, she explained that being in front of the camera has taken on a new meaning for her, making her a bit shy, as it’s not what she’s normally used to.

I got used to military time and being on set on time, working hard. I respect actors so much more now, their stamina is impeccable.

It's something I have always wanted to do; sorry to cut you short. I love music, but I always loved the arts in general, but I had always been shy when it comes to acting. This is the first time in my life I've been on camera, but I'm not singing; I'm acting.