Artist Spyro narrates how his fiancée turned around his financial fortunes

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has taken to social media to celebrate his fiancée, Janet Atom, revealing the positive impact she’s already had on his life.

The ‘Who’s Your Guy’ singer took to Instagram on Sunday to credit Janet for making him richer with her well-thought-out financial advice.

Describing her as “truly a wife material”, Spyro revealed how his fiancée makes him leave his business class seats to sit with her in economy after rejecting his offer to buy her a business class ticket.

He wrote, “Everything changed when I met her I remember planning for a car and I wanted a cyber truck so badly and I told her I am going to the car lot for a cyber truck and while I kept talking about where to park the car and the color she said “we do not need a cyber truck, have you thought of the cost of maintenance? Why not invest the money in real estate”? I smiled, and immediately I was reassured that I bagged a real one,e and I am richer for it

“Or is it how she never allow me get her Business class tickets anytime we are flying ,she will say “Give me the money, let me put it in my business” 🤣 so on all our flights I have to leave my business class seat to exchange with the person sitting beside her in economy 😁 TRULY A WIFE MATERIAL.”

Recall that it was only on Friday that Spyro took to Instagram to announce he is officially off the market and set to tie the knot with his boo.