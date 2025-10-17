It has been a drama-filled week in the celebrity world, from court cases to unexpected reconciliations, cancelled albums, and major social media debates.



Here’s everything that had fans talking this week:

1. Tacha and Mercy Eke finally squash their long-time beef

Perhaps one of the most surprising news stories this week was the show of love between former BBNaija rivals Tacha and Mercy Eke, which shocked social media.



Their warm exchange came amid Tacha’s Guinesss World Record attempt this week, where Mercy had posted, “I can’t wait for the big announcement, my baby, you deserve it!” while Tacha replied with, “Mercy Lambo for a reason!”

The moment melted hearts online, marking a new chapter after years of tension since their infamous 2019 fallout.

2. Odumodublvck to appear in court over alleged assault

Rapper Odumodublvck is set to appear in court on November 26 for an alleged assault and battery case involving a photographer.



The incident reportedly occurred in December 2024, and the complainant, identified as Kraziecent, claims he was attacked, resulting in a broken phone and physical injuries.



The case has sparked mixed reactions, with fans torn between defending the rapper and demanding accountability.

3. Nicki Minaj cancels album release, blames Jay-Z

Global rap queen Nicki Minaj has reportedly cancelled the release of her newly announced album, blaming Jay-Z for interfering in her rollout plans.



According to reports, Nicki accused Jay-Z and his team of industry politics, saying she’s being deliberately sabotaged.

4. Kim Kardashian reveals what led to her divorce from Kanye West

In a recent interview, Kim Kardashian opened up about the emotional chaos that ended her marriage to Kanye West.



She revealed that Kanye would often give away luxury cars “during some of his episodes,” including their five Lamborghinis, and that she “didn’t feel emotionally or financially safe.”



Kim said she had to “save herself” to become a better mom, shedding light on what life with Kanye was really like behind closed doors.

5. Nicki Minaj’s $20 million mansion at risk over husband’s assault case

In more Nicki Minaj news, the rapper could lose her $20 million Los Angeles mansion due to an ongoing legal battle linked to her husband, Kenneth Petty.



The court may move to seize her home to settle a $500,000 judgment from a past assault case. The plaintiff claims that he underwent eight surgeries to repair the damage to his jaw, which involved inserting five plates into his face.

In 2024, he sued the couple, but they failed to respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to enter default judgments against them.

6. Asake’s Steps Out with Bald-Look Haircut

This week, Asake had fans buzzing again after debuting a new low haircut that’s got everyone talking. The singer, known for his bold fashion choices of recent, went from a blue pixie cut to a low cut, and now an almost-bald look.

