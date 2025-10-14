The Outrage Over Raye’s Benz Isn’t About the Car. It’s Misogyny

Earlier this year, when Raye, the outspoken corps member, trended for criticising Nigeria’s cost of living, she became an activist in the eyes of many and received accolades. Now, the tables have turned after she posted pictures of herself beside a sleek Mercedes-Benz, which she recently bought.

On the same social media platform where she became the symbol of resistance against bad governance, an inquiry into her source of income quickly opened, with many questioning her capacity to afford such a car.

“Raye was crying a few months ago about not being able to afford data and food, now she’s cruising in a Benz? No way that 77k allowance turned into four wheels overnight, but y’all will still call it “hard work” instead of what it really is,” one user posted.

Others insinuated that the car must have been “gifted” to her by a mystery man.

This train of thought is far from new on social media; it’s the usual disbelief that often greets young Nigerians, especially women, when they achieve success.

Raye’s Rise To Popularity

Just months ago, she was a youth corps member voicing her frustrations about the high cost of living in Nigeria. In a viral TikTok video , she broke down in tears while narrating the high cost of living, which is captured by the rise in the price of eggs. She also bemoaned the environmental state of Lagos, which she described as a ‘smelling state’.

Her viral video gained support from many Nigerians, quickly inspiring a 30 Days Rant Challenge on TikTok where many shared their experiences of economic hardship on social media.

However, amidst her new fame as an outspoken young woman capable of calling out the country’s President, a massive wave of criticism came from a section of the public who believed her criticisms were unfounded and also accused her of rudely accusing the president. The NYSC also launched an investigation into her post, which they claim was a breach of the Corps’s regulations.

Now, that same woman is being mocked by some for achieving something she once prayed for. The irony is impossible to ignore. Nigerians rally around you when you’re struggling; you’re instantly relatable, they share your pain, amplify your complaints, and praise your courage. But the moment you rise above the struggle, some attribute your success to ‘higher powers.’

In the comments under Raye’s Instagram post, you can sense the disbelief. “How much is NYSC allowance again?”

All of you rushing to type 'Congratulations' on Raye’s car are part of the problem of this country. Someone who called out the President, saying the money she’s being paid isn’t enough, and suddenly bought a Benz, not even a Camry.

Raye can afford a Mercedes

The thing that many conveniently ignore is that Raye has been open about her work beyond the NYSC. She’s a full-time virtual assistant earning in dollars, building digital skills, and teaching others how to do the same. But as usual, that doesn’t fit the narrative of some social media users who would rather believe she’s being “sponsored” than accept that a young Nigerian woman can earn honest money on her own.

Unfounded Accusations

Shortly after Raye made her announcement, the ‘prostitute’ comments followed, with some people claiming that she slept with a man in exchange for the Mercedes. A man buys a car, and he’s hailed as hardworking or blessed. A woman does the same, and the questions begin: “Who bought it for her? Who’s behind her?”

Naija babes and Ashawo Work are like bread and butter.

Which sugar daddy or X influencer gave u money for this Benz?

Smelling LAGOS is good to you. Every lazy olosho girl that comes to Lagos always cash out. This is the land where dreams come true. The gods of Yórùbá people are wonderful. All you need to do is create some controversies online, and men will notice you. Men pay well for opueh in LGS.

Unfortunately, perceptions like this aren’t new. We have seen it happen time and time again on social media. For example, earlier this year, when former BBNaija winner Mercy Eke bought herself the Lamborghini of her dreams, there were murmurs that a sponsor bought it for her in exchange for sex.

“Women no go buy Lamborghini with their money. Not possible," “Exchange rate of kpekus in Naija is what? $Lambo,” “Only God knows who dis one open legs for”

In February 2025, actress Destiny Etiko splurged on a Mercedes of her own worth between ₦340 million and ₦600 million, and she was not spared from the ‘prostitution’ or ‘ sugar daddy allegations.

Opueh is working.

Pussy wallet, Clitocurrency investment

Comments like these highlight the deeply rooted misogyny women face when celebrating their successes, be it a house, a car, land or even a business. A section of social media users is often quick to voice baseless accusations against women in cases like this and downplay their achievements.

Women should not be constantly linked to men whenever they succeed in any field, just in the same way that men aren't mentioned when they fail. People don’t attribute men’s achievements to women, so why should the reverse be normalised?

The Poverty Trap

At its core, the outrage over Raye’s car isn’t about her car; it’s about what it represents.

People celebrated Raye when she cried about hardship because her pain validated theirs. She was one of them, a relatable voice to what millions feel daily. Now that she is successful, she stopped being a mirror and started being a reminder of what they haven’t achieved, so they lowkey resent her.

The issue is glaring; some people want others to rise, but only at a pace that keeps them humble enough to make them comfortable.

Raye doesn’t owe anyone proof of poverty to validate her pain, and she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation for her progress either. Let her celebrate her wins in peace without linking it to some make-believe sponsor.