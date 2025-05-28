Actress Sarah Martins apologises to her 'king’ Davido over restaurant misunderstanding

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has issued a public apology to Afrobeats star Davido after sparking backlash with a now-deleted post suggesting that his recent restaurant partnership should have been named after his wife, Chioma.

On May 26, 2025, Sarah took to Instagram to comment on what she believed was a newly opened restaurant by the singer. In her post, she expressed that the venture should have honoured Chioma, whom fans have long associated with cooking.

She wrote, “This is coming from a place of LOVE because I am a huge fan of OBO. I honestly feel Davido’s restaurant should have been opened for Chioma or probably in her name because we’ve always known her to be a passionate, fantastic chef."

However, Davido didn’t take kindly to the post and wasted no time in shutting it down and clarifying that the restaurant was a campaign.

Davido responded in her comment, “U no get sense …no restaurant was opened that was a promotional campaign with @foodcourt_app for my album 5️⃣.. now take my wife’s picture off page.”

The fiery clapback has since gone viral, with many fans siding with Davido, applauding his defense of Chioma and calling out what they deemed an unnecessary commentary from the actress.

Following that, the actress deleted her initial post and posted a video addressing the situation, and apologised repeatedly for her misunderstanding of the situation.

“This is an official apology to Davido. If, you know me well you can tell that I'm a die-hard fan of David and would never intentionally disrespect them," she said in part.

The video posted showed a screenshot of her conversation with the outraged singer who demanded that she take her post down.