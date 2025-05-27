You no get sense - Davido slams actress Sarah Martins over comments about Chioma

Afrobeats superstar Davido has publicly called out Nollywood actress Sarah Martins after she made comments suggesting that a “newly announced restaurant” should have been named in honour of his wife, Chioma.

On May 26, 2025, Martins took to Instagram to share her thoughts regarding the online restaurant which was opened in collaboration with a food brand. She voiced that the restaurant should have been named after Chioma rather than Davido’s new album

She wrote, “This is coming from a place of LOVE because I am a huge fan of OBO. I honestly feel Davido’s restaurant should have been opened for Chioma or probably in her name because we’ve always known her to be a passionate, fantastic chef."

So I was really anticipating a day will come when Davido will happily announce Chioma’s (in her name) restaurant, not Davido’s restaurant 🥹. Again, this is not coming from a place of hate and I’m happy for them regardless of who owns the restaurant.

However, Davido didn’t take kindly to the post and wasted no time in shutting it down and clarifying that the restaurant was a brand campaign and not a literal one.

Davido responded in her comment, “U no get sense …no restaurant was opened that was a promotional campaign with @foodcourt_app for my album 5️⃣.. now take my wife’s picture off page.”