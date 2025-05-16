Davido explains what makes up the perfect collaboration

In a new interview on 96.1 FM The Beat ATL FM, Davido shared how he collaborated with the artists on his recently released fifth album, 'Five'.

According to him, his collaboration with American R&B star Victoria Monet was an organic one that came about from the desire of both stars to work together.

"I don't like to work with an artist because the labels put us together because they know we will make a hit. I like to work with friends and artists who also want to work with me," he said about the mindset that drives his collaborations.

On '5ive,' Davido featured several notable stars from different countries. He featured Jamaican dancehall stars Shenseea and 450, French hitmakers Dadju and TayC, Afrobeats superstar Omah Lay, and long-term collaborator and friend Chris Brown.

Davido's approach to collaboration has shaped his partnership with Chris Brown, with whom he earlier announced plans for a joint project and tour.

In the interview, Davido shared some updates on his upcoming '5ive Alive' tour.

The multi-award-winning star announced 13 dates, including the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom, which he will be headlining in the landmark concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.

Davido will make two stops in Canada. The 5 Alive tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell.

Davido will wrap up his American tour at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which is a city he considers home, having grown up there.