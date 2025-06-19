Olamide has released his keenly expected self-titled album

Released on June 19, 2025, the project packs 17 tracks with guest appearances from Nigerian and international stars.

Other artists on the album include Afrobeats stars Darkoo and SPINALL , American hip-hop icon Dr. DRE , Jamaican superstar Popcaan , and Latino star Daecolm .

The album features guest artists such as Nigerian megastar Wizkid , Afrobeats hitmakers Asake , Seyi Vibez , Young Jonn , and BOJ .

Olamide's self-titled album will be his 11th solo project, and it captures his longevity and ability to constantly evolve and stay tuned to the pulse of the culture.

Ahead of the album, Olamide has released two singles, the latest being '99' with guest verses from Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Daecolm.