The truth about Detty December in Lagos

Almost everyone loves Lagos in December. Since moving to Lagos in 2021, I’ve tried to experience the infamous Detty December, but this year, I’ve given up on the idea entirely. Why? It’s just way too expensive!

However, if have unlimited funds or a hefty bank account and endless energy then you can have a Detty December in Lagos.

The term 'Detty December was coined by Mr Eazi In 2016. It refers to the fast-paced party season in Lagos, characterised by wild nights, high-energy concerts featuring top Afrobeat artists, beach raves, clubbing, and endless enjoyment.

Because of its allure, Lagos has become a magnet for foreigners and Nigerians in the diaspora who flock to experience the city’s electrifying nightlife.

It’s a time when you might find yourself hopping from one event to another, waking up the next morning wondering, “What happened last night?”

For diasporans, it’s a chance to reconnect with their roots while soaking in the vibrant party culture—as tourists. But while visitors revel in the festivities, Lagosians often bear the brunt of the chaos.

Traffic becomes unbearable, transportation costs skyrocket (especially with ride-hailing apps), short lets and hotels are booked solid, and salons and nail technicians are overwhelmed with bookings. As much as Lagosians might complain, this phenomenon is essentially tourism at work.

And like any major tourist destination, Lagos faces the double-edged sword of tourism: European cities, for instance, often lament how tourists overcrowd and disrupt their spaces, treating them like playgrounds. Lagos has now become that kind of party hotspot.

If you’re a Lagosian planning to participate in Detty December, prepare for a mix of fun and stress. However, it’s worth noting that Lagos offers concerts, parties, and plays throughout the year. You don’t have to wait until December to enjoy what the city has to offer.

If you choose to partake in Detty December, be ready to compete for limited resources with tourists who view Lagos purely as a party destination.

Ultimately, let the visitors have their fun and bring their foreign currency into the country—it’s great for the economy.