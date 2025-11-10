These Album Covers Show Nigerian Music Looks as Good as It Sounds

There’s been a renewed spotlight on album covers this year, especially after the Grammys announced a brand-new Best Album Cover category. For decades, cover art has been a visual entry point into the world an artist creates, from the styling and photography to the colours and typography that pull you in before the first track even plays.

The change from the Recording Academy shows how much visuals now shape our experience of music. In the streaming era, where physical albums are rare, an eye-catching cover can still define an era or become instantly recognisable online. Nigerian artists have embraced that energy, treating album design as an essential part of storytelling. Here are ten of the year’s most striking covers, each one distinct, memorable, and worth a second look.

1. Davido: 5ive

The album has two distinct covers. The vinyl edition was designed by legendary illustrator Lemi Ghariokwu, famous for his work with Fela Kuti, giving it a bold, hand-painted, classic Afrobeat feel. The digital edition was photographed by Tayo Kuku Jr., with creative direction from Kayode Yajuar, Abiola, and Tayo Kuku Jr. himself. Its clean, contemporary look complements the album’s mix of Afrobeats, pop, and amapiano, making both versions visually striking in their own ways.

2. Burna Boy: No Sign of Weakness

This cover, a collaboration between Ronami Ogulu (creative direction) and Daniel Obasi (photography), looks like a modern art poster. Burna’s image sits at the centre of a moody, cinematic layout, hinting at both strength and vulnerability. The visuals mirror the album’s sound: global yet personal, with collaborations from Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey, keeping his sound fresh while maintaining his signature Afro-fusion style.

3. Show Dem Camp: Afrika Magik

Show Dem Camp’s Afrika Magik stands out for its nostalgic concept. Designed by Tife Sonaike, it mimics the look of an early 2000s Nollywood poster, complete with aged textures and retro fonts. The whole rollout, from the cover onward, is intentional. The album itself is a tribute to old Nollywood. The visuals complement their music’s storytelling and the duo’s homage to African pop culture.

4. Olamide: Olamide

For his self-titled album, Olamide teamed up with Dayo Cyrus and Dara Banjo to create a clean yet powerful image. The photo, edited by Cyrus from Olamide’s concept, blends simplicity with star power. The album, featuring collaborations with Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Muyeez, and others, blends street vibes with Afropop, making the cover a visual reflection of his evolution and the project's wide-reaching sound. Read Also: Wizkid, The Weeknd Lead the 5 Biggest Snubs of the 2026 Grammy Nominations

5. The Cavemen: Cavy in the City

Designer Joel Ibizu gives Cavy in the City a dreamlike glow that still feels rooted in highlife tradition. The muted lighting, soft tones, and slightly vintage finish make the artwork look like it belongs in another time. The album itself is an ode to highlife pioneers, balancing reverence for the past with fresh, modern arrangements. The cover mirrors that timeless yet current approach.

5. Magixx: I Dream in Color

I Dream in Color - Magixx

This cover captures the emotional depth of Magixx’s music. Surrounded by swirling water and a reflective backdrop, the artist appears lost in thought, a visual metaphor for the introspection running through the album. Across 13 tracks, Magixx moves between the thrill of love, heartbreak, and ambition, and the subtle, reflective art draws you into that emotional journey.

6. DJ Maphorisa, Wizkid & DJ Tunez: South Gidi (EP)

Even as an EP, South Gidi earns its spot for creativity. Designed by Blkpress, the cover bursts with energy, a mashup of Nigerian and South African flag colours layered in a chaotic but balanced composition. The EP’s three danceable tracks mirror that energy, creating a fast-paced, cross-cultural party vibe that the poster perfectly captures.

7. Joeboy: Viva La Vida

Digital artist Bidemi Tata designed the cover and visuals for Viva La Vida, featuring a bird as a symbol of freedom, a theme Joeboy explores throughout the album . It’s about stepping away from perfectionism and living freely, both in life and in music. The airy, open composition reflects his experimentation with sound, giving a visual sense of creative liberation.

8. Sarz: Protect Sarz At All Costs

Shot by Daniel Christopher with creative direction from Adayliving, this cover balances style and subtlety. Sarz, known for creating hits across multiple Afropop eras, presents himself here as both artist and producer. The album’s fun-filled, danceable energy is mirrored in the clean, playful visuals, showing that even a producer’s debut can be a complete artistic statement.

9. Fireboy DML & Pheelz: Peace by Piece (EP)

Peace by Piece - Fireboy DML & Pheelz

This EP cover features both artists peering through bold black-and-white striped lines. The symmetry and visual contrast echo the music: Fireboy’s emotional singing paired with Pheelz’s experimental production. Their collaboration extends the energy of their past work, with Pheelz taking on vocal duties, and the cover captures that dynamic perfectly.