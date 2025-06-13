The Recording Academy announces addition of new categories including Best Album Cover

The Recording Academy has announced the addition of two new categories.

Starting from the 68th Grammys, the previously existing Best Recording Package category has been named the Best Album Cover Art.

Also, the Best Country Album Category has been divided into two with a Best Traditional Country Album and Best Contemporary Country Album.

These changes come after Beyoncé won the prize for Best Country Album with 'Cowboy Carter' at the 67th Grammys .

The division is likely motivated by a desire to embrace diversity while retaining the integrity of traditional categories.

In the past few years, artists like Lil Nas X have fused Country music with hip hop on his smash hit single 'Old Town Road'.