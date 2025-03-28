Your hypocrisy is smelling - Mr Macaroni tackles Ben Murray-Bruce

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, has called out former senator Ben Murray-Bruce for what he described as "hypocrisy" over his recent post in support of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Murray-Bruce took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Akpabio, describing him as a man of "unimpeachable good character" who has been "investigated in and out" but has come out "clean as a whistle."

He wrote in part, "Nigeria needs stability and men of ability, and it behoves us as a nation to tread with caution at this critical time of our national life. Institutions such as the Legislature should not be trifled with because of partisan considerations."

He added, "I will not stand idly by while some persons try, both home and abroad, to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of. I am a Nigerian, who is proud of Nigeria, and will give my all to protect and project my country to the world. I give him my right hand of fellowship and stand firmly with him. Innuendo, hearsay, and dog whistles will always come. But they can never be so powerful that they will take preeminence over facts."

However, Mr Macaroni, known for his outspoken stance on political matters, dug up an old tweet from 2018 where Murray-Bruce had previously criticised Akpabio. At the time, the former senator had accused Akpabio of attempting to break the rules of the nation and even called for his visa to be revoked.

Sharing screenshots of the old tweet, Macaroni wrote, "Nigerian politicians only care for themselves alone! It’s never about the people!! Only about their pockets. Your hypocrisy is smelling sir!"