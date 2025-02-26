'You let them call me a killer' - Naira Marley spills more after court clears him in MohBad's death

Nigerian singer and record label executive, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has continued to react to his name being cleared from the case involving the investigation of MohBad's death.
The 33-year-old self-proclaimed Marlians President took to his X page on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 to express himself in a lengthy post.
He noted that he has carried a pain that was never his to bear.
In his words,
I never thought silence could be so loud. I never thought someone I called my brother, someone I protected, would leave this world with my name in his shadow. I have carried this weight, this pain, this shame that was never mine to bear.
He further remarked that he made peace with the late MohBad before his passing.
He continued,
We, as Marlians, were not perfect. We had to grow, we had to adapt.
Mistakes were made, but they were business-never war. I made peace with Mohbad. We understood each other beyond the noise, beyond the misunderstandings. And you know this.
He then accused his addressee(s) that they let the fans tear him apart and call him a killer.
He said,
Yet when he took his last breath in you alls arms, you looked at the world and pointed at me. You let them tear me apart. You let them call me a killer while you sat there, knowing the truth.
He added:
Now you tell the story?
I welcomed you all into my home. I gave you my trust. And yet, my brother is gone, still not buried, and that is your fault. Telling the truth from the beginning would have given him the rest he deserves.
