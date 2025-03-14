Wumi Toriola floors Opeyemi Famakin over collaboration request drama with Chef T

Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola has fired back at self-proclaimed food critic Opeyemi Famakin after he weighed in on her ongoing dispute with popular food blogger, Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover).

The drama began when Toriola publicly called out Chef T for ignoring her request for a collaboration in August 2024. While the issue sparked mixed reactions online, Famakin took to Instagram to defend Chef T, criticising Toriola.

Without directly mentioning her name, Famakin said, "There is an actress dragging Chef T after reaching out for a collaboration, and because she didn’t get a response, Chef T is now a bad person, according to her."

This person shared the DM between her and Chef T where she pitched herself and Chef T didn't answer. Next thing, she is dragging her. We don't do Chef T slander here; she's a sweetheart. In the food space, she is positively contributing and I'm not going to stand and watch an actress drag her over a collaboration she did not get. We don't do that here.

Toriola did not hold back in her reply. In an Instagram post, she directly addressed Famakin, calling him a coward for not being able to name-drop her in her video.

Dear Opeyemi, There’s really no need to act like a coward. My name is Wumi Toriola, and I’m merely responding to your tantrums and desperate need for attention.

She went on to slam his role as a food critic, calling him a 'self-appointed food critic' without a defined career

If it brings you even a shred of relevance, I truly don’t mind. It’s rather amusing, though, coming from someone without a defined career or any tangible job description. You’ve caused more harm than good to struggling entrepreneurs, all under the guise of being a self-appointed food critic.

Next time you feel the urge to come for me, perhaps take a moment to reflect, establish a long-term career or build a successful business of your own. That way, your words might carry a little more weight. Sincerely, Wumi Toriola