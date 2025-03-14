Wumi Toriola calls out food blogger Chef T over collaboration request

Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola has taken to social media to call out popular food blogger Chef T, Aka Diary of a Kitchen Lover, for not responding to her collaboration request.
On March 13, 2025, the Nollywood actress posted an old screenshot of an Instagram conversation between herself and the food blogger in August 2024, showing that she had asked Chef T for a collaboration. However, her request remained unresponded to, an action that Toriola did not take lightly.
The screenshot was posted with the caption, "Diaryofakitchenlover feels like she doesn't need anyone again, na only she grow her grow. Shey na December me sef come out?" further calling Chef T out for not supporting her.
Toriola's post sparked reactions across social media, with many agreeing with her and saying that Chef T should have at least responded to the request. However, others slammed the actress over her 'entitlement.'
See some comments below:
Nobody likes to be ignored or Aired.A simple YES or NO response would have made a difference,it’s good to want to mind your business and staying away from dramatic people but ghosting some is not it,Communication is vital📌
No one is saying collaboration is by force ,courtesy demands you atleast reply and say you not interested rather than keeping a whole human being mute . Na wa oo
That’s not a collaboration, it’s exploitation. Are you buying ingredients? Are you paying part of the cost for shooting the videos? You pull a crowd, so does chef T. Your presence in the cooking episode does not guarantee increased views rather, it seems like an agenda to push your movie. If she’s benefiting something and she is certain what she’s benefiting, I’m sure she’d have replied. But again, is it that every private conversation is now to be aired in public in this country? You people don’t know what privacy is? 🤦🏽♂️
Chef T should have just replied her . A simple no or yes shows courtesy.