What I would do if a woman pushes me to hit her - Rapper Ruggedman

Nigerian rapper Ruggedman has shared his firm stance on domestic violence, emphasising that he would rather walk away from a relationship than resort to physical violence.

The musician/actor opened up during his recent interview on TVC's Your View Pidgin, the veteran rapper, stated, "I always tell any woman I intend to date that if she pushes me to the level where I think of hitting her, then it’s over."

Ruggedman stressed that he refuses to date anyone who could push him to the edge and potentially provoke him into getting physical. Recounting a personal experience, Ruggedman revealed that he once broke up with a girlfriend after she physically pushed him during a disagreement in public.

I say that because, for me to want to date someone, it means I’ve told her everything that triggers me. So, for you to now push that thing, it means you’re poking me. I would rather walk away than hit the person.

I once broke up with a lady because she pushed me in public when we were having a disagreement, despite my pleading with her to wait until we got home to settle the issue.

The rapper also spoke about abusive relationships, stating that many victims notice warning signs early on but choose to stay.