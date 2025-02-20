We only post what we want you to see - Veekee James on online backlash

Popular Nigerian fashion designer and influencer Veekee James has responded to backlash over how much of her marriage she shares online, emphasising that social media only reveals a fraction of real life.
Speaking on the Creativitea live with Linda podcast, Veekee James stressed that secrecy or privacy does not guarantee success in marriage, as some people may think.
At first when we started getting the lashes from social media and people were telling me to keep my husband inside because he's a quiet man, some even said that it's private marriages that last. However, I've seen marriages that were kept off social media that didn't even last for a month. I've seen things people hid that didn't last.
She addressed the scrutiny and the notion that she and her husband, Femi Atere, post too much of their lives online, stating that they plan what they post, which is not even half of their lives.
I'm a big believer of spirituality but what people don't know is that they don't know everything about people even though they think they do. What we put on social media is what we plan to put, content we strategize and tweak. Apart from times when we surprise each other, I don't know the content that we didn't plan. There was a day that we recorded six content in one day get some people were pressed.
The reason we've been able to go it effortlessly Is because we're the ones who know what's happening in our marriage. Why do they even think we're putting our lives out there? If I show you quarter of our lives people would just faint.