Veekee James celebrates husband on International Men's Day amid criticism

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James has taken a moment on International Men’s Day to appreciate her husband, Femi Atere, amid ongoing criticism about their public displays of affection on social media.

On November 19, 2024, Veekee posted a heartfelt video on her Instagram page, praising Femi for his humility, security, and unwavering support despite public scrutiny. In her message, she thanked her husband for handling online criticism with grace.

She said, "I want to say a thank you to my husband because I have been on social media for quite a long time, so if I'm getting by with all these things, it is enough to say, 'She's been there for years; she's been doing this,' but my husband just came on."

"Baby, the way you've carried it with so much grace, I know how people say some things about you and I see you laugh it off. You carry it with so much grace and you're such a king," she added.

Veekee highlighted her gratitude for having a partner who uplifts and supports her career. She contrasted Femi's supportive nature with experiences she's observed in relationships where men feel threatened by their partner’s ambition.

She said, “I’ve seen people be with men who are threatened by goals. You are humble and you don’t let your ego get the better part of you… You see us as a team, and I’m grateful to God for you.”