We almost featured Beyoncé on KCee’s Limpopo, she broke our hearts – Soso Soberekon

Nigerian music executive Soso Soberekon has recounted how Grammy-winning artiste Beyoncé almost got featured on KCee’s 2013 monster hit Limpopo.

Although Limpopo was eventually released without the American superstar's input, the setback didn’t stop the song from becoming an instant smash hit.

Soso, a close associate of KCee and his former producer, made the revelation during an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze.

The music executive narrated the process of reaching out to Beyoncé’s team and getting a deal sealed. He recounted, “Limpopo was supposed to be a song Kcee featuring Beyoncé.

“There was a billionaire who wanted to bring Beyoncé to Nigeria. He does not know anything about entertainment, so he asked us to follow him to New York, that we were going to do a song with Beyoncé after negotiation.

“We then went to Jay-Z’s club looking for information on getting Beyoncé’s contact. We now finally got an agent to discuss the Beyoncé deal. The deal is she would come to Nigeria to do a concert, meet and greet, and do a song with a Nigerian artiste called KCee. So they said they will get back to us.”

Speaking further, Soso revealed that the rush to have a song ready for Beyoncé to jump on led them to record Limpopo after they returned to Nigeria.

He said, “So, we came back, and the man asked us to do a song that will feature Beyoncé. So, in the hope of doing a song with Beyoncé, that is how we recorded the song, thinking Beyoncé would be on the song. So it was a fluke, not knowing that we knew it was going to be a hit.”

Despite their best efforts, Beyoncé’s camp eventually didn’t come to Nigeria, and the planned collaboration broke down.

Soso recounted the moment they received the disappointing news and how, regardless, they continued with the release of Limpopo.